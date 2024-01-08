Freeze warning lasts until Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The weekend storm system passed, leaving its final impacts on Sunday morning.

Rain and snow fell across the county, but totals were minimal.

Keene saw the most rainfall with 0.16".

The next most rainfall came to Bakersfield with 0.04".

If not rain, it was snow accumulating in our mountain communities.

Wofford Heights saw the most snowfall with the rest of our mountain communities accumulating up to 2" of rainfall.

While this storm system passed, a freeze warning remains in effect through Tuesday morning.

If you live in the central valley and you're expecting freezing temps overnight, cover your exposed vegetation, bring in your pets and cover your pipes.

Bakersfield will drop to 32° on Sunday night.

Further north, McFarland and Delano can expect to drop to 27°.

Down south, in Pine Mountain Club temps will drop to a cold 19°.

If you'll be out overnight bring a warm coat, hat and scarf to keep you warm through the chilly evening.

As we head in to Monday, it will stay cold.

The central valley will reach the low 50s, the mountains will hit the 30s and 40s, and our deserts will climb to the upper 40s and 50s.

By the time we get to the middle of the week, rain and snow chances return.

Wednesday's storm system will bring gusty winds to the mountains and deserts along with sub-freezing temps.

We are continuing to track that storm system and will keep you updated as we get closer to its arrival.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

