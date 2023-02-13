Freezing conditions coming back to the valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Another cold day graced Bakersfield, and the cold weather isn't going anywhere just yet.

Today Bakersfield saw a high of 55º and can expect the week to stay in the 50s and 60s.

Overnight lows will be even colder.

Near freezing temps are back in the forecast, and the valley will be dealing with a freezer watch on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Be sure to protect your pipes and bring pets and plants indoors before temps drop on Tuesday night.

As this cooler air moves into our area, we will see a high wind warning in east Kern, so be careful out on the roads and avoids large trees or power lines.

Air quality will be in the moderate category on Monday.

As always, stay safe and stay up to date with the weather right here.