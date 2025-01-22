Freezing temperatures in Kern, high fire danger to our south

It's going to be another cold night across Kern County.

Most of the county will see near or sub freezing temperatures, and a Freeze Warning is in effect in the Valley.

To our south, fire danger remains high.

The current round of Red Flag Warnings will expire at 10PM Thursday night, but another round of Santa Ana Winds will increase fire danger Wednesday and Thursday.

Here in Kern, warm, dry winds will boost Valley highs to near 70° Thursday and Friday.

The biggest news in our forecast is a chance of rain, though.

A storm system dropping in over the weekend brings us our first real rain chance of 2025.

It's not a great chance, but any rain is welcome.

We'll have to watch this storm closely, though, as it does bring with it the chance for snow at pass level.

We'll keep you updated through the week!

