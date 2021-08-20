Fresher air on the way

Cool, and hazy weather continues.

Air Quality has reached the "Unhealthy" level at times on both Thursday and Friday, and we expect smoke to persist into early Saturday.

However, by Saturday afternoon we should see some improvement.

That's because an upper level trough will be dropping in, bringing in some fresher ocean breezes.

I don't expect our air quality to be perfect, but we should see less haze in the Valley by Saturday evening with better air quality lasting into Sunday.

We will likely still see plenty of smoke and haze around Lake Isabella and in Eastern Kern thanks to the French Fire.

The marine air heading our way will keep our temperatures comfortable as well.

Highs are expected to be in the lower 90s in the Valley through the weekend.