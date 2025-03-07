Friday brings clearing skies with a brief warm-up this weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County. Our midweek storm has exited the region and is heading east. Through the day Friday, skies are set to clear as we have high pressure building in from the Pacific.

Early Friday morning, watch out for patches of ice in the mountain roads as we have widespread freezing temperatures. Any standing water left on the roads from Thursday's storms could very well be ice this morning. Take it easy on your morning commute.

We do have a bit of wind lingering early Friday morning in east Kern. The wind alerts have expired and winds will slowly calm down, but breezy conditions will stay through the afternoon.

Overnight into early Saturday morning, rural valley communities have a shot at near or below freezing temperatures. A freeze watch has been issued for valley communities, including Lost Hills and Arvin, for the potential crop impacts from the cool temperatures.

Heading into the weekend, that high pressure system is setting us up for a warm-up. It's not a long stretch of warmth, but the weekend will be beautiful for our neighborhoods. 70s in the valley and desert by Sunday, and high 50s-low 60s for the mountains with sunny skies.

Extended models show a stronger storm system heading our way by Wednesday next week, so we could be tracking more rain and snow changes over the next few days.

