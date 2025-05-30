Friday brings the heat

Happy Friday. Well, the day has come. All week we've kept an eye on the summer heat building into California, and today you'll feel it.

Triple digits are likely Friday and Saturday in most communities. Because of this, a heat advisory is in effect for the valley and Kern River Valley today and Saturday.

We are keeping an eye on a little low pressure system hanging out just south of California. That system has a good chance to push some tropical moisture into the golden state through the weekend. We have minor rain chances Saturday and Sunday because of that. The best chance for a pop up rain shower or thunderstorm is south of us, closer to LA, but it's not out of the question for our Kern neighborhoods.

Next week, temps drop slightly, but it will still be warm. Stay hydrated and stay cool through the weekend! Take care of yourselves.

