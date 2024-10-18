Friday will be our coolest day since May

The coolest weather we've seen in months is on the way!
Bakersfield was already very nice on Thursday, with a high of 79°.
The forecast for Friday looks even better, with a high of only 71°!
That'll be the coolest day of fall so far, and the first time we've been below 75° since May!
Mountain areas will be even cooler, with highs below 60° possible!
Friday will also feature lighter winds across Kern, but a High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory remain in effect in the desert through 11 AM.
Looking into the weekend temperatures will warm a bit, but the weather still looks fairly comfortable with low to mid 80s expected in the Valley.
