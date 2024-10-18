Watch Now
Friday will be our coolest day since May

Temperatures in the Valley fall into the lower 70s
The coolest weather we've seen in months is on the way!

Bakersfield was already very nice on Thursday, with a high of 79°.

The forecast for Friday looks even better, with a high of only 71°!

That'll be the coolest day of fall so far, and the first time we've been below 75° since May!

Mountain areas will be even cooler, with highs below 60° possible!

Friday will also feature lighter winds across Kern, but a High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory remain in effect in the desert through 11 AM.

Looking into the weekend temperatures will warm a bit, but the weather still looks fairly comfortable with low to mid 80s expected in the Valley.

