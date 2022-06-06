Get ready for triple digit temperatures by the end of the week!

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — While our neighbors to the north are experiencing showers we here in Kern County are heating up.

By the end of the week Bakersfield and Lake Isabella can expect triple digit temperatures while Tehachapi and Frazier Park can expect temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Along with the heat we are experiencing breezy to windy conditions across the county. With Kern, Ca under wind advisory until 7 AM tomorrow if you are in that area please take extra care tonight.

Our air quality was at 46 today placing us in the good category but we do inch up to moderate tomorrow.

At this time there is no rain in sight for the San Joaquin Valley but come Saturday night an upper trough will move into the Pacific North West bringing cooler temperatures and increased winds.