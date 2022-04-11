Get your umbrellas ready Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — An approaching storm system will bring with it scattered showers Monday into Tuesday but precipitation isn't the only thing impacting the weather. High winds will also impact the valley with strong gusts expected in our desert and mountain communities.

A high wind advisory has been issued for 9pm tonight and will not expire until 5 AM tomorrow we are expecting to see gusts as high as 55 mph and intense gusts through the Tehachapi and Walker Pass. So for my drivers please take extra care tonight on the road.

Another High Wind Advisory will go into effect from Noon Monday until 5 AM Tuesday for the Mojave desert slopes. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are conceivable making travel difficult to impossible along Highway 14 as well as below Walker and Tehachapi Pass.

With this system comes much cooler temperatures. Bakersfield can expect temperatures in the 60s and low 70s this week with our mountain communities can drop as low as the 40s.

Snow is expected in the Kern County mountains by late afternoon and levels will drop to as low as 3000 feet by the evening.