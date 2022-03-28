Watch
Get your umbrellas ready Kern County

Rain and mountain snow will begin tonight
Posted at 5:17 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 20:17:19-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A storm is approaching off the West Coast bringing with it rain, wind and snow. This will be a dramatic change for the valley as we leave temperatures in the 80s and drop down to the 60s.

There is a high chance that the rain will start as early as tonight. The National Weather Service predicts that will see snow at our higher elevations around 6,000 feet and up, so we should not be affected at the pass level.

As the storm strengthens Monday we do have a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Here in the valley the stormy weather should dissipate by Tuesday and we will return to dry seasonal temperature by midweek.

