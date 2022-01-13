Gloomy but mild going forward

It looked a little bit more like our December today!

Clouds rolled in on Wednesday and have stayed with us, giving us gloomier skies than we're used to.

We'll get used to it though, as our clouds aren't going in a hurry to go anywhere.

In fact, it looks like we'll be dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies through at least Saturday, as upper level moisture flows in from the south.

The clouds will limit our fog potential again for Friday.

That being said, high resolution models have brought a fog chance back to the forecast, but I'm not sold on it.

One other change we've seen is a stronger push of moisture for our Saturday.

Because of that, we've included a 10% chance of rain in Kern for Saturday, but I'm still not optimistic on our chances for measurable rain, especially in the Valley.