Gloomy but mild weather is here to stay for the weekend

Valley highs stick in the low 60s
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 08:28:26-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Slightly below average temperatures with cloudy conditions will continue at least through Monday.

We're seeing fog Friday morning with air quality remaining unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The valley will see afternoon highs mostly in the low 60s. Mountains and deserts are in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We've seen a stronger push of moisture for Saturday so we've included a 10% chance of rain in Kern for Saturday, but we're not optimistic on our chances for measurable rain, especially in the Valley.

