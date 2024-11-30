Gloomy weather stays with us

It's been a while since we've seen the sun here in Kern!

Between the rain earlier this week, the fog on Thanksgiving, and the clouds overhead Friday, we've been in a pretty gloomy pattern.

It looks like it's going to stay that way, too.

Mid-level clouds look to stay in place through Friday night and Saturday.

We could see a few raindrops Saturday, too.

The one good thing about our cloud cover is it makes fog less likely.

Still, areas of patchy fog can't be completely ruled out Saturday morning, and fog will likely be widespread north of Kern County where skies are more clear.

Skies look to clear again Sunday, which will bring fog chances back Sunday night.

