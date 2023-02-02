Gorgeous weather ahead

Black History Month is beginning with a gorgeous start weather-wise in California.

Across the state, NorCal dealt with a cooler day in the 50s; SoCal felt much more comfortable in the 60s on Wednesday.

Closer to home, Bakersfield saw a high of 61° on Wednesday, and we can expect temps to stay in the 60s through the weekend.

As we get to the weekend, a second storm system could drop between 0.1" to 0.25" of rain in our northern mountains and less than 0.1" throughout the rest of the county.

Until then, we have no complaints.

Clear skies and dry conditions will persist in the valley and air quality will be in the moderate category.