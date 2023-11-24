Grateful for nice weather this Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — There's a lot to be grateful for weather-wise this Thanksgiving.

With calm conditions statewide, travel forecasts look good through the rest of Thursday through Saturday.

Places like Palm Springs enjoyed temps at 74° while cities further north like Fresno saw temps slightly cooler at 68°.

If your travel plans took you to northern Nevada or Idaho, you may not have been as lucky.

States northeast of California dealt with snow and rainfall on Thursday, and if you headed to south Texas, you saw widespread rain as well.

But if you stayed local for the holiday, Bakersfield reached a high at 69° on Thursday.

Kern mountains fell slightly cooler to the 50s while the deserts reached the 60s and 70s.

You shouldn't expect much change through Black Friday, but if you plan on waiting outside until stores open for those Black Friday deals, you'll need a jacket.

Overnight lows are expected to chill to the 40s for most of Kern county with some places falling even cooler to the low 30s.

While it will be chilly in the morning, wind gusts will stay on the breezy side for most of Kern.

Highs on Friday in Bakersfield will reach 63° as one of the warmest spots in the county.

South of the Grapevine in Frazier Park, temps will hit 51°, and over in the desert, Mojave anticipates a 57° day.

A low pressure system from the north will continue to push east, and temps are forecasted to stay consistent through the weekend into next week, mostly in the mid 60s.



