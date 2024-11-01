Great weather for trick-or-treating

Halloween has been beautiful here in Bakersfield!

We hit a comfortable high of 71° under clear skies and light winds.

Temperatures will drop back after the sun sets just after 6PM, and we should see temperatures in the 50s by 9PM.

It'll be a great night for trick-or-treating in the Valley!

Temperatures will be cooler in mountain and desert areas, with 40s expected soon after sunset.

We're also tracking some gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour in wind prone places like Mojave.

Wind will be even stronger in the desert this weekend, as a cold front moves in.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Mojave desert slopes on Saturday, and gusts over 50 miles per hour are likely as a cold front moves in.

That front will bring a tiny bit of moisture with it too, so we may see some very light showers Saturday, but no significant rain is expected.

