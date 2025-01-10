Gusty winds and possible freezing temperatures next week

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Friday!

Temperatures are expected to pick up compared to earlier in the week.

There is a High Wind Warning in Ventura County, but it also affects the Tejon Pass, Mount Pinos, and Lockwood Valley. Expect winds between 25 to 35 mph, but gusts up to 60 mph.

School is off on Friday in the Tehachapi Unified School District due to a Public Safety Power Shutoff, as a result of the strong winds.

These winds should start to calm down over the weekend.

The Red Flag Warning in Los Angeles County and Ventura County expires Friday at 6 p.m., but could be re-issued due to windy conditions.

More strong winds are possible next Monday through Wednesday in the desert regions.

FRIDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 68°

Low- 37°

Delano:

High- 67°

Low- 34°

Arvin:

High- 68°

Low- 38°

Kernville

High- 60°

Low- 33°

Lake Isabella:

High- 64°

Low- 32°

Wofford Heights:

High- 62°

Low- 34°

Mojave:

High- 60°

Low- 39°

California City:

High- 60°

Low- 35°

Ridgecrest:

High- 62°

Low- 33°

Tehachapi:

High- 56°

Low- 35°

Frazier Park:

High- 57°

Low- 34°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 53°

Low- 36°

Air quality is moderate.

Dry, seasonable conditions are expected through most of next week. However, widespread freezing temperatures are possible Monday and Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley with a 40-80% chance of temperatures dropping below 32° for several hours outside of urban areas.

Have a wonderful, safe weekend!

