Gusty winds expected across Kern

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Although warm now Kern County can expect a cool down over the next few days. As a series of low pressure systems enter the valley we have the opportunity to see rain as early as Monday.

These colder temperatures will persist through Wednesday but a warming trend is expected to increase temperatures as we approach the weekend. By Friday temperatures will be seasonal with Bakersfield at 70 degrees, Lake Isabella at 63 and Tehachapi and Frazier Park in the mid 50s.

Our mountain communities will see temperatures as low as 43 degrees next week, a big change from the summer like temperatures we saw last week.

Our air quality is expected to be moderate tomorrow leaving us at 63.