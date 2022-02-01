Gusty winds will continue in our mountain areas with cooler temperatures in the valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dry conditions will continue across the area into the beginning of next week. A cold front will bring increasing winds today and Wednesday, along with some colder air for the latter part of the week.

Latest satellite imagery shows an approaching low pressure system over Northern California gradually moving southward. The main impacts will be increasing winds and cooler temperatures. Breezy conditions will prevail by later this morning in western portions of the San Joaquin Valley.

On Wednesday afternoon and evening, breezy to locally gusty conditions may develop in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, including into Yosemite and south towards the eastern Kern County desert region. At this time, some locales could briefly reach 45 or 50 mph in these areas, although it does not appear widespread at this time. Otheriwse, daytime temperatures will peak slightly below average for today and again Wednesday, and lows will reach below freezing in quite a few San Joaquin Valley locations beginning late tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.

Dry weather will continue until next week, and high pressure will rebuild Friday into the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will return to around five to ten degrees above average during this period, with highs mainly in the 60`s in the lower elevations.