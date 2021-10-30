Halloween Weekend Weather Forecast

The start to Halloween weekend may look slightly spooky on the weather front! There is slight cloud coverage throughout Saturday, coupled with an air quality of 124, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. According to the San Joaquin Valley Air District, that’s coming mainly from wildfire smoke and blowing dust that feeds into the valley portion of our county.

Other than that, cool and comfortable temperatures this morning across Kern County in the mild range, with today’s highs across the county in the valley region in the high seventies. In the mountain communities slightly cooler in the low seventies.

For those planning on attending festive morning events like CASA’s Superhero run, make sure to bring a light jacket along with that cape. For those that are more susceptible to air quality, you may want to limit time outdoors or bring some mask to avoid the slight particles in the air.

