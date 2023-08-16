A small chance of rain remains for Central and Southern California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County! Widespread triple-digit heat is expected in the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range today and Thursday.

A cooling trend is anticipated from Friday through Sunday.

Tropical moisture, associated with a broad area of low pressure a few hundred miles south of Acapulco, Mexico, will spread northward late this weekend into early next week, resulting in the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 105 degrees with lows in the low eighties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

