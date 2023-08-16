Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A small chance of rain remains for Central and Southern California

Tropical moisture continues to move North pushing cloud cover, humidity and a chance of rain to the area.
bg 7 day 8-16-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 8-16-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 8-16-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:51 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 11:39:40-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County! Widespread triple-digit heat is expected in the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range today and Thursday.

A cooling trend is anticipated from Friday through Sunday.

Tropical moisture, associated with a broad area of low pressure a few hundred miles south of Acapulco, Mexico, will spread northward late this weekend into early next week, resulting in the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 105 degrees with lows in the low eighties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018