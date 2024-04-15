Happy Monday, back to the grind we go with a chilly day ahead and a warming trend to follow come mid-week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Bakersfield.

The large upper level low pressure system that brought precipitation along with strong winds to our area has moved east of our area and is now centered over the Great Basin.

This system will continue to move eastward today as an upper ridge amplifies off the coast.

A cool northwest flow in between these two features will provide our area with another day with below normal temperatures.

Much of the area will have a mostly sunny day aside from some upslope low clouds banked up along the valley facing slopes of the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi mountains.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 68 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

