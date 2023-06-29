Happy Thursday everyone day one of our heatwave which begins today bringing intense heat to the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A rapid warming trend will take place through Saturday as high pressure strengthens over the area.

Widespread triple digit heat is expected across the San Joaquin Valley, West Side Hills and Kern County Desert areas Friday through July 4.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire San Joaquin Valley for Friday through Sunday.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 97 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and hang out at home over the weekend and avoid the heat if you can.

