BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone, today’s temperatures are seasonal, with many places in the San Joaquin Valley looking to have high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Temperatures look to remain steady over the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

No precipitation is expected for the foreseeable future.

Our forecast high today is 98 degrees with lows in the high seventies.

Stay safe and have a great day.

