Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue today, or through early this evening. Some thunderstorms persist over southwestern Kern County during the overnight hours, based on latest radar and satellite imagery. Shortly after midnight, we even received a report of large hail (about 1.50 inches in diameter, or ping-pong ball size) with one of the strongest storms in Kern County. Today`s highs will generally rise to the lower 80`s at the warmest locations with chances at around 55 to 65 percent today and about 45 to 55 percent for Wednesday. Probabilities appear reasonable regarding this cooler pattern over the next couple of days as the upper-level low pressure system prevails over our area. Expect another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms across Central California by this afternoon. High resolution guidance shows the low will move inland by Wednesday evening, and we will continue to experience cooler temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms will form over much of the mountain and desert areas on Wednesday. Our forecast high today is 78 degrees with lows in the low sixties. Be safe and stray hydrated.
Happy Tuesday, we have a chance for rain lingering throughout today and tomorrow as low pressure moves through
A twenty percent chance of rain today for all of Central California is keeping temps on the cooler side.
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 09:16:36-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.