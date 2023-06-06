Happy Tuesday, we have a chance for rain lingering throughout today and tomorrow as low pressure moves through

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue today, or through early this evening. Some thunderstorms persist over southwestern Kern County during the overnight hours, based on latest radar and satellite imagery. Shortly after midnight, we even received a report of large hail (about 1.50 inches in diameter, or ping-pong ball size) with one of the strongest storms in Kern County. Today`s highs will generally rise to the lower 80`s at the warmest locations with chances at around 55 to 65 percent today and about 45 to 55 percent for Wednesday. Probabilities appear reasonable regarding this cooler pattern over the next couple of days as the upper-level low pressure system prevails over our area. Expect another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms across Central California by this afternoon. High resolution guidance shows the low will move inland by Wednesday evening, and we will continue to experience cooler temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms will form over much of the mountain and desert areas on Wednesday. Our forecast high today is 78 degrees with lows in the low sixties. Be safe and stray hydrated.