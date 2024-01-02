Watch Now
Happy Tuesday, we have a foggy start to our day with a chance of rain returning later tonight

Two systems moving into the region brining low snow levels, wind, and rain chances.
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 09:09:19-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, dense fog is currently occurring this morning throughout the San Joaquin Valley and into the Tehachapi area.

Visibilities at the moment are down below a mile for a few airports across the forecast area.

Patches of a quarter mile visibility or less is possible this morning.

Additionally, at or below freezing temperatures in the Tehachapi area could lead to patchy freezing fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for these areas and is valid through 11am PST this morning.

This looks to be the last night of dense fog as a storm system will begin moving through the area late this evening.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 60 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and prep for wet weather.

