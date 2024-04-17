Happy Wednesday Kern County temperatures are on the rise as we move through this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday, a ridge of high pressure will be centered over the Eastern Pacific Ocean today into Thursday.

A warming trend is anticipated today and Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be seven to nine degrees above normal for this time of year.

A trough of low pressure will approach the coast of the Golden State Thursday night.

This trough of low pressure will pass across Central California Friday. Zonal flow will prevail Saturday.

A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out in the Sierra Nevada both Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 81 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warm weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

