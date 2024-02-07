Happy Wednesday, one more day of rain before we get a needed break from this historic rain event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County, a trough of low pressure will move eastward into the Great Basin today.

An upper-level area of low pressure will dive southward across Central California tonight.

This cyclone aloft will progress eastward into the Great Basin Thursday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect for the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains.

There is a 63 percent chance of light snow at Tejon Pass and Tehachapi Pass tonight and Thursday morning.

There is a 14 percent chance of one inch or more of snow at Tejon Pass and Tehachapi Pass tonight and Thursday morning.

Here are probabilities of eight inches of snow or more for select locations in the Sierra Nevada from 4 AM PST Wednesday, February 7th, 2024 until 10 AM PST Thursday, February 8th, 2024:

Our forecast high today is 56 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

