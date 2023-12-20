Watch Now
Happy Wednesday, prepare for a potent storm moving in today lasting through the week

Low pressure moving in bringing strong winds, heavy rains, and the potential for thunder and lightning.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 08:58:43-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A low pressure system will be responsible for periods of rain, as well as high elevation snow in the Sierra Nevada today through Thursday night.

Outside of thunderstorms, heavy rain should be confined to the southern and southwestern portion of Kern County.

Precipitation will taper off and end Friday.

Dry weather will return to Central California Saturday into early next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 70 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and prepare for heavy rain.

