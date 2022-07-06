Wildfire smoke has left us hazy

You may have noticed a bit of a change in the sky today.

While we enjoyed nice, clear conditions early on Tuesday, skies became hazy in Bakersfield by the afternoon.

That haze was wildfire smoke, which drifted in from the Electra Fire burning southeast of Sacramento.

While visibility dropped to 4 miles at Meadows Field, our air quality wasn't impacted much, only reaching the moderate range on Tuesday.

It's possible more smoke drifts our way, though.

Live cameras around the Electra Fire show the fire actively burning, and as winds switch directions Tuesday night more smoke may drain into the Valley, and eventually make it all the way down into Kern.

At this point the Valley Air District is predicting moderate air quality for Wednesday, but a good push of smoke could make that worse, so we'll watch for that over the next 24 hours.

Outside of the smoke, our weather isn't too bad!

Highs made it back into the 90s in the Valley today, but still stayed below average for this time of year.

Highs in the lower 90s are expected through Thursday, with mid to upper 90s Friday and Saturday.

From there, it looks like a hot air mass will take control of our weather, bringing the potential for triple digits late this weekend into next week.