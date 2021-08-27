Heat Advisory in effect for the weekend

Our supply of cooler, fresher air ran out on Thursday, and temperatures are starting to climb.

We'll see a big jump in temperatures for the weekend, and a Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Valley.

Highs there will be close to 105 both Saturday and Sunday, with even warmer highs in the Desert.

Temperatures will be in the triple digits in the vicinity of the French Fire too, which, coupled with relative humidity as low as the single digits, will make fighting the fire more difficult.

Smoke from the fire will continue to be an issue in the Lake Isabella area, and we'll likely see a push of smoke from the fires in Northern California into Bakersfield on Saturday.

So heat, smoke, and elevated fire weather concerns are all in store for this weekend.

We do have some brighter news for next week though!

Onshore flow is set to return, and highs in the Valley will fall into the lower 90s by the end of the week!