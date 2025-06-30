Heat continues Monday

Happy Monday, Kern County. As we wrap up the month of June, hot temperatures remain.

Through the weekend, Bakersfield warmed above 100 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday. Monday's forecasted high temperature is 101 in Bakersfield, meaning our first heat wave of the season could verify today.

For most of this week, the first few days of July bring the heat. However, just in time for the 4th of July, early signs point to a minor cool down by Friday and Saturday. We'll keep you posted as we get closer to Independence Day.

