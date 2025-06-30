Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat continues Monday

23ABC Morning Weather Update June 30, 2025
Posted

Happy Monday, Kern County. As we wrap up the month of June, hot temperatures remain.

Through the weekend, Bakersfield warmed above 100 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday. Monday's forecasted high temperature is 101 in Bakersfield, meaning our first heat wave of the season could verify today.

For most of this week, the first few days of July bring the heat. However, just in time for the 4th of July, early signs point to a minor cool down by Friday and Saturday. We'll keep you posted as we get closer to Independence Day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk