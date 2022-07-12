Watch Now
Heat is back

Triple digits are back in the forecast
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 21:50:12-04

Heat has been building for the past few days, and it's officially back today.

Bakersfield hit 103° Monday, and we were far from the only warm spot.

Delano hit 99°, Tehachapi hit 96°, and China Lake soared to 109°.

We don't expect that to change Tuesday.

Bakersfield's forecast high is once again 103°, low to mid 90s are expected in the south mountains, and the hottest parts of the desert will still be close to 110°.

Wednesday brings a glimmer of hope to the forecast.

An upper level trough will knock a few degrees off our temperatures, and it's possible we could see double digit highs in Bakersfield.

That's not the most likely scenario though, and I'm still forecast a high of 101°.

If we don't break the hot stretch Wednesday, it doesn't look like we'll break it any time soon.

Triple digits are in the forecast for the next 7 days, and Heatwave #2 is very likely.

