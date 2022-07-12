Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat wave continues in Kern County

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 6.33.52 AM.png
23ABC
Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 6.33.52 AM.png
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 09:34:53-04

The heat in Kern continues with triple digits throughout this week.

A slight increase in onshore gradients will bring a 1-3 degree cooling trend to the San Joaquin Valley and lower Sierra foothills today. Otherwise
temperatures won't be much different from Monday. We're seeing temperatures ranging 102-108 for valley and desert areas while mountain communities are seeing 90-102.

The ridge is progged to rebound and strengthen as it builds back westward on Thursday and Friday. This may result in afternoon temperatures approaching dangerous levels by Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018