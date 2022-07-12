Heat wave continues in Kern County

The heat in Kern continues with triple digits throughout this week.

A slight increase in onshore gradients will bring a 1-3 degree cooling trend to the San Joaquin Valley and lower Sierra foothills today. Otherwise

temperatures won't be much different from Monday. We're seeing temperatures ranging 102-108 for valley and desert areas while mountain communities are seeing 90-102.

The ridge is progged to rebound and strengthen as it builds back westward on Thursday and Friday. This may result in afternoon temperatures approaching dangerous levels by Friday.