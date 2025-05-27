Heating up fast after a cool Memorial Day

With the exception of some warm spots in the desert, Kern County had wonderful weather for Memorial Day.

Bakersfield only hit 80° under partly cloudy skies.

Heat is on the way, though.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for the entire Central Valley and the Kern River Valley for Friday and Saturday.

Widespread triple digit temperatures are expected.

Bakersfield will break into the triple digits by Friday, and will be near 105° on Saturday, our hottest weather of the year so far.

Be ready for the some serious heat!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

