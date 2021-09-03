Watch
Heating up for Labor Day weekend

Triple digit highs return
23ABC Weather
Posted at 4:27 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 19:27:45-04

Labor day may be the unofficial end of summer, but you you'd never guess that based on our temperatures.

After a week that felt a little bit closer to fall, triple digit summer heat is coming back.

We're tracking a strong ridge set to build in overheard.

Temperatures heat up on Saturday, already in the triple digits in the desert and into the upper 90s for the Valley.

Valley highs near 100 by Sunday and eclipse that mark by Labor Day.

We'll also see more haze as the hot, stagnant air mass moves in.

We stay hot and hazy for most of next week, but there are some signs our ridge will break down late next week, which would bring back cooler temperatures and maybe even some moisture.

