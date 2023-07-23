Heatwave #2 drags on

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It's been hot, and it's staying hot this weekend in the central valley.

We are well into heatwave #2 of the year, and we can expect highs to stay above 100° for the foreseeable future.

Bakersfield reached 107° on Saturday with an expected high of 108° again on Sunday— just two degrees shy of our hottest day this year.

Saturday makes 15 days of extreme heat and 8 days in our current heatwave.

No matter where you looked across the county on Saturday, extreme heat met you there.

The coolest spots in Kern fell in the upper 90s with most of the county feeling the burn with highs above 100°.

Sunday, eastern Kern will see highs above 105°.

Our south mountains will be in the mid to upper 90s and our northern mountain communities can expect temps to reach 105°.

With this high pressure system, we are tracking some monsoonal moisture in our area.

While the impacts won't amount to much rain, Bakersfield could see partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon on Sunday.

Winds will stay calm through the evening and early morning, picking up into the afternoon.

By Thursday of next week, our high pressure system will continue to move east, meaning we could see a break in our current heatwave by next Friday.

With the current heat, we're looking at major risk for heat related illnesses for limit time out in the sun, and stay hydrated.