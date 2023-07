Bakersfield hit 107° on Tuesday.

Sadly, that was quite the improvement.

Not only did the temperature fall a bit from Monday, but the humidity dropped too, making it feel a little more comfortable.

Looking forward, we don't see any signs of a significant cooldown.

I expect highs above 100° for each of the next seven days.

In fact, it looks like we may heat up again as we head into next weekend.

That National Weather Service has issued another excessive heat watch starting Friday.