Heatwave ending, Hurricane Hilary our main concern

Thursday was the last day of extreme heat in Kern County.

The heatwave went out with a bang, though, bringing a high temperature of 109° to Bakersfield.

While the heat may be breaking, we've got other big weather concerns on the horizon.

Hurricane Hilary continues to strengthen off the coast of Mexico, and still looks to have a major impact on our weather this weekend into early next week.

While the exact track of Hilary isn't entirely the clear, the storm has the potential to make landfall in California.

It wouldn't be a hurricane by then, but rather a tropical storm.

If that does happen, Hilary will be first tropical storm to make landfall in California since 1939.

Again, that's not a sure thing, but what is certain is that Hilary will bring major impacts, including high winds and heavy rain, to most of southern California.

The exact track Hilary takes will have a big effect on the impacts we see in Kern County.

However, it looks like a sure thing at this point that the storm will bring rain to most, if not all, of Kern.

The likelihood is also increasing that storm will bring heavy rain to Kern County, including widespread totals over 1 inch.

Because of the potential for heavy rain, the National Weather Service in Hanford has issued Flood Watch for mountain and desert areas of Kern County.

Even though there's still uncertainty in the forecast, it's best to be prepared for the worst with this storm.

Flash flooding, rockslides and mudslides will all be possible in Kern County if we see rain as heavy as models are currently suggesting.

We'll continue to monitor the storm and update our forecast in the coming days.