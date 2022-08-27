Heatwave ending soon

Yet another hot day in Bakersfield!

Friday's high of 102° extends the third heatwave of the year to 13 days.

The good news is, it won't go much further!

The forecast high for Saturday is 100°, so if we're just one degree cooler than the forecast we'll break our stretch of triple digits.

We're definitely going to be done with the heatwave by Sunday, though.

A weak trough off the coast will allow cooler air to spill into the Valley, taking our high all the way down to 95°!

The cooling trend won't last long.

Highs are back in the triple digits by next week, and we could even see heatwave #4.