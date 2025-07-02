Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heatwave ends by the 4th of July

Bakersfield will not extend its stretch of triple digit heat into Friday
23ABC Evening Weather update July 1, 2025
Bakersfield's heatwave stretched to 4 days Tuesday.

With highs around 100° in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday, it could very well extend to 6 days.

It will not, however, extend into the 4th of July.

The 4th looks several degrees cooler than the past few days have been, with a forecast high of 95°.

That's not amazingly cool for this time of year, but it looks pretty good compared to last year's Independence Day, when Bakersfield hit 109°!

That was part of a brutally hot July that featured 24 days in the triple digits, 17 days at or above 105°, and 4 days over 110°!

