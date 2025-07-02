Heatwave ends by the 4th of July

Bakersfield's heatwave stretched to 4 days Tuesday.

With highs around 100° in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday, it could very well extend to 6 days.

It will not, however, extend into the 4th of July.

The 4th looks several degrees cooler than the past few days have been, with a forecast high of 95°.

That's not amazingly cool for this time of year, but it looks pretty good compared to last year's Independence Day, when Bakersfield hit 109°!

That was part of a brutally hot July that featured 24 days in the triple digits, 17 days at or above 105°, and 4 days over 110°!

