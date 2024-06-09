Heatwave ends, fire risk remain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We experienced our first heatwave this week, with temperatures soaring to 100° or higher for three consecutive days. Fortunately, this intense heat is expected to subside by the weekend as cooler weather moves in.

However, the risk of wildfires remains in effect due to the combination of low humidity and gusty winds. It's essential to stay aware and prepared for potential fire hazards.

Temperatures in the valley will be above the 90s, while mountain regions will enjoy pleasant and comfortable conditions for the week ahead. Bakersfield recorded a high of 97°F on Saturday.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, the valley is anticipated to experience triple-digit temperatures once again on Wednesday and Thursday, so it's important to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to stay cool.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

