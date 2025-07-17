Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heatwave ends, slight rain chance in the forecast

An isolated storm or two may develop on Friday
23ABC Evening weather update July 16, 2025
Posted

The heatwave in Bakersfield is now over!

Bakersfield had a high of 97°`on Wednesday, and will likely stay in the upper 90s for the next few days.

Besides slightly cooler temperatures, we're also tracking some small rain chances.

A push of moisture could initiate isolated thunderstorms in eastern Kern on Friday especially around the Kern River Valley.

The primary concern with this storms will be lightning, which poses a wildfire threat.

We'll continue to track the rain chances through the week!

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

07/16/2025

Clear

-° / 71°

0%

Thursday

07/17/2025

Clear

99° / 73°

0%

Friday

07/18/2025

Clear

99° / 73°

0%

Saturday

07/19/2025

Clear

100° / 74°

0%

Sunday

07/20/2025

Mostly Clear

101° / 72°

0%

Monday

07/21/2025

Clear

98° / 68°

0%

Tuesday

07/22/2025

Clear

94° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

07/23/2025

Mostly Clear

93° / 66°

0%