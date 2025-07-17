Heatwave ends, slight rain chance in the forecast

The heatwave in Bakersfield is now over!

Bakersfield had a high of 97°`on Wednesday, and will likely stay in the upper 90s for the next few days.

Besides slightly cooler temperatures, we're also tracking some small rain chances.

A push of moisture could initiate isolated thunderstorms in eastern Kern on Friday especially around the Kern River Valley.

The primary concern with this storms will be lightning, which poses a wildfire threat.

We'll continue to track the rain chances through the week!

