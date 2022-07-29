Heatwave rages on, moisture still present

Wednesday's forecast was a little touch-and-go, but we did briefly hit 100° in Bakersfield, which extended our heatwave to day 17.

There was no question about Thursday though, as the temperature soared to 100° by 2:00 PM, and topped out at 102°, marking day 18 of heatwave #2.

18 days means this heatwave is tied for the second longest over the past 10 years.

The heat shows no sign of slowing down, either.

Friday looks very hot, with Bakersfield expected to hit 105°, and even hotter temperatures expected in the desert.

Tehachapi will be around 90°, with highs near 100° for the Kern River Valley.

Our weekend looks hot too, and the heatwave will likely extend until at least early next week.

Heat is not the only thing we're tracking, though.

We still have our eyes on monsoonal moisture for the next several days, supplied by an area of high pressure to our north.

That means we still have the chance for showers and storms in Eastern Kern.

Any storms that do form will be isolated in nature, and most of the county will be staying dry through Friday and Saturday.

There is a chance that the moisture becomes more widespread on Sunday though, so we'll continue to monitor our rain chances, and watch the radar closely.