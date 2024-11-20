Heavy rain this week in Northern California, rain chances in Kern this weekend

Rain has started up in northern California, and it won't stop any time soon.

Rain will likely last through at least Friday, bringing parts of Norcal over 6 inches of rain.

Widespread flooding is likely as a result of this massive storm.

The storm has been referred to as a bomb cyclone, which means a storm that has strengthened by 24 millibars of pressure over 24 hours.

The heavy rain totals are a result of an atmospheric river, which is essentially just a very strong plume of moisture.

Fortunately, by the time this storm impacts Kern, it will be much, much weaker.

Just a few showers are possible Saturday as the storm moves through.

We are keeping an eye on a different system Sunday into Monday that could bring some heavier rain, though.

Until then, all will be quiet here in Kern.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

