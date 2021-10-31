Here's your Halloween weather forecast

The countdown to Halloween is over! It is officially the spookiest day of the year. Your weather today will set the scene, as you star in your own Halloween film. 100 percent cloud coverage this morning means no clear sky visible. That blanket of clouds is coupled with air quality the is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The San Joaquin Valley Air Control District predicted an AQI of 132 for Kern County to 'creep' in.

For kids and kids at hear planning to trick or treat tonight, mid sixties are expected for the early evening hours while you're gathering your candy.

A northwesterly wind that is pushing the clouds into our valley. Temperatures are in the moderate to low ‘70s throughout the week as we move further into fall. Temperatures today are four to five degrees cooler than is seasonably normal. Get ready to trade those costumes for sweaters in autumnal hues.

