Watch
Weather

Actions

Here's your Halloween weather forecast

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC Weather Team
halloween weather 3.png
Posted at 10:57 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 13:58:43-04

The countdown to Halloween is over! It is officially the spookiest day of the year. Your weather today will set the scene, as you star in your own Halloween film. 100 percent cloud coverage this morning means no clear sky visible. That blanket of clouds is coupled with air quality the is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The San Joaquin Valley Air Control District predicted an AQI of 132 for Kern County to 'creep' in.

For kids and kids at hear planning to trick or treat tonight, mid sixties are expected for the early evening hours while you're gathering your candy.

A northwesterly wind that is pushing the clouds into our valley. Temperatures are in the moderate to low ‘70s throughout the week as we move further into fall. Temperatures today are four to five degrees cooler than is seasonably normal. Get ready to trade those costumes for sweaters in autumnal hues. 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018