High pressure brings morning fog and afternoon warming through the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Dense fog is forming this morning, mainly in that corridor of saturated agricultural land between the I-5 corridor and Hwy 99. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. as a result If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Dense fog may develop once again in the San Joaquin Valley Friday night into Saturday morning.

That's because high pressure is building overhead, giving us that fog recipe each morning through the weekend but also helping to bring sunshine and a warming trend each afternoon. As a result expect sunny skies and hazy highs in the seasonal upper 60s in the valley today with the low 70s tomorrow and upper 70s Sunday into Monday. The south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park are much of the same. The Kern River Valley and Kern Desert are much warmer with an offshore flow, enjoying upper 70s today and then the 80s tomorrow through Monday!

Valley air quality is still in the moderate range, but is expected to get worse with stable conditions over the weekend, so wood burning is still not permitted unless you have a registered device.

But a dry cold front looks to sweep over the state Monday night, meaning we're going to change things up on Tuesday... Enjoy increasing winds and clouds with improving air quality and temperatures falling back to seasonal norms in the 60s, but there's no rain for our forecast.

There's another weak system in the forecast for next Thursday too, but no rain for us from that system either... so just look ahead to seasonal 60s with passing clouds for most of next week.

Find me on social media to share your weather photos and storm reports!

www.Facebook.com/ElainaRusk.23ABC

www.Instagram.com/ElainaRusk

www.Twitter.com/Elaina23ABC

