High pressure brings stable weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A ridge of high pressure is building in from the Pacific with a northwesterly flow aloft that prevented widespread fog overnight, but there will be patches of dense fog trying to form in our rural areas from daybreak through mid-morning.

As a result I'll keep the valley cool in the seasonal 50s today with moderate air quality and slowly clearing skies. But the rest of Kern County will be warmer, with the upper 50s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park and the low 60s in the Kern River Valley and Kern Desert.

Valley air quality remains moderate and there is still no wood burning permitted unless you have a registered device.

Even with fog chances tomorrow morning, we'll change things up yet again tomorrow afternoon as a cold front sweeps over the state. That will bring increasing clouds and winds to Kern County tomorrow afternoon, but unfortunately we're not seeing any rain this far south.

The winds will die down and the skies will clear for a cool afternoon Saturday and then a warmup is expected Sunday.

Our next slight chance of rain for Central California could then come Monday...

Find me on social media to share your weather photos and storm reports!

www.Facebook.com/ElainaRusk

www.Instagram.com/ElainaRusk