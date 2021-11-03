High pressure is in control with patches of dense fog developing this morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — High pressure is building over the state today, and that stability leaves us with the recipe we need for patchy dense fog this morning, especially in our rural communities north of Bakersfield. As a result, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the valley until noon today. That slightly stagnant forecast comes with more moderate air quality for the valley, though it has climbed several points on the index and you'll notice that haze on the horizon.

After those areas of fog dissipate, we'll enjoy the mild conditions with that sunshine and the mid-70s in the valley, upper 70s in the Kern River Valley, and some low 80s down in the Kern Desert. The south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park climb to the low 70s today with a seasonal afternoon breeze.

We're watching a cold front in the Pacific make its way toward Northern California tomorrow, but unfortunately we won't see any rain this far south. Passing clouds and increasing breezes will drop temperatures a few degrees Thursday, with clearing but cool conditions lasting into Friday too.

This weekend high pressure is in control once again, with a climb in temperatures to those sunny seasonal 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

A look ahead will show yet another a storm taking aim at the state on Monday into Tuesday. This trough will bring a chance of rain for Northern California, but we need to closely watch its timing and trajectory before we can get really excited about a chance of rain for Kern County. For now I'll call it a 10% chance of precipitation on Monday and 20% on Tuesday and we'll wait and watch as conditions develop.

