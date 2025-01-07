High Wind Warning and foggy conditions in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Monday!

Monday night’s lows range mostly within the 30s, but could reach up to 40° in the Valley.

Tuesday’s highs reach up to 61° in the desert, and drop as low as 51° in the mountains– both partly cloudy skies. The Kern River Valley has a high of 59°, while the Valley is 56°.

These temperatures are relatively average for this time of year, but we are tracking wind and fog in parts of Kern County.

The desert regions can expect a Mono Wind Event starting Tuesday, which is when high pressure builds up over the Great Basin, creating strong, dry winds.

In preparation, there is a High Wind Warning that starts Monday night at 10 p.m., and lasts until Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

The desert communities can expect 20-30mph winds with gusts up to 60mph. The Sierra Nevada, Mojave Desert, and desert slopes will be mostly impacted by the winds.

During the high wind warning, watch out for downed power lines and trees. Traveling will be more difficult during this time, especially for high profile vehicles.

In the Valley, foggy conditions are expected on Tuesday. There is a 20-60% chance of a ¼ mile visibility or less in the San Joaquin Valley.

Air quality is 77, which is moderate. No burning unless registered.

Stay safe and plan ahead.

